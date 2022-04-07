Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet EU's von der Leyen on Friday - spokesman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an interview for the representatives of Ukrainian media, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 4, 2022. Picture taken April 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

April 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will have talks in Kyiv on Friday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on national television.

He said other details of the talks would not be announced for security reasons. A European Union spokesman said on Tuesday that the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, would also travel to Kyiv this week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nataia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.