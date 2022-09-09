1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Military has liberated more than 30 settlements
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of a counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
In a video address, he also said Kyiv's forces were successfully continuing active operations in several areas.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler
