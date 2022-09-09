Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Military has liberated more than 30 settlements

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of a counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

In a video address, he also said Kyiv's forces were successfully continuing active operations in several areas.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

