Ukraine's Zelenskiy: more than 1,000 sq km of territory liberated since Sept 1
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Kyiv's forces had liberated than 1,000 square km (390 square miles) of territory since Sept. 1 and recaptured dozens of settlements as part of a counteroffensive against Russia.
Zelenskiy made the remarks in an evening address. Separately, he released a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had taken the key eastern town of Balakleeia.
Reporting by Ronald Popeski and David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis
