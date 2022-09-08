Ukraine's Zelenskiy: more than 1,000 sq km of territory liberated since Sept 1

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Kyiv's forces had liberated than 1,000 square km (390 square miles) of territory since Sept. 1 and recaptured dozens of settlements as part of a counteroffensive against Russia.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in an evening address. Separately, he released a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had taken the key eastern town of Balakleeia.

Reporting by Ronald Popeski and David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

