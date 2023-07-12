Ukraine's Zelenskiy outlines priorities for NATO summit meetings

KYIV, July 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the priorities at talks with NATO leaders on Wednesday were new military aid packages, a NATO membership invitation and security guarantees for Kyiv while on the path to accession.

"We need an understanding that we have an invitation (into NATO) at the time when the security situation allows it," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app while in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where NATO is holding a summit.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

