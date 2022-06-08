Ukraine's Zelenskiy raises Russia's treatment of POWs on call with Scholz

A service member of pro-Russian troops walks on a road near a bus carrying Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, near Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he raised the issue of Russia's compliance with international rules governing the treatment of prisoners of war during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

He did not elaborate further about the prisoners.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Tass news agency cited a Russian law enforcement source as saying on Tuesday. read more

Zelenskiy and Scholz also discussed enhancing defence support for Ukraine and global food security, the Ukrainian leader tweeted.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens

