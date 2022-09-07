Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports good military news from Kharkiv region

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday reported "good news" from the Kharkiv region east of Kyiv, saying some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces.

In an evening video address, he also thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful strikes against Moscow's forces in the south of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.