Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports new Russian attack using drones

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainians about the prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said Russian forces had launched a new wave of drone attacks, adding that some of the unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.

Zelenskiy, who spoke in a video address, did not say where the attacks had taken place.

Russia fired dozens of drones at a number of cities during morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least four people in a Kyiv apartment building.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter

