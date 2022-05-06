Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia thinks it can escape war crime prosecutions because of nuclear threat

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia thought it could escape prosecutions for war crimes because of the threat of a nuclear attack.

"They do not believe that they can be made responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state", Zelenskiy, speaking through a translator, told Britain's Chatham House think tank.

"This is the 72nd day of the fully-fledged war and we can see no end of it yet and we cannot feel any willingness of the Russian side to end it."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Michael Holden; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.