Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia using gas prices to terrorise Europe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the NATO summit via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said Russia was deliberately cutting supplies of natural gas to impose a "price terror" against Europe, and he called for more sanctions on Moscow.

"Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries. Terror must be answered - impose sanctions," he said in a late-night video address.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

