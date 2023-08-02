Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants 'global catastrophe,' collapse of food markets

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discusses a restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan via a phone line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 21, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."

