KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Friday saying he was back at work in Kyiv after his landmark visit to Washington this week.

"I am in my office. We are working toward victory," he said in the video posted to his Telegram channel.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Toby Chopra











