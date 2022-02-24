Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is waiting for concrete sanctions and assistance from allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said he was waiting for Ukraine's allies to impose concrete sanctions on Russia as the military said four ballistic rockets had been fired at Ukrainian territory from the territory of Belarus.

In the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city council said shelling had hit a residential area and the number of casualties was being ascertained.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was waiting for concrete assistance from its allies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Willaims and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.