Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Belarus' Lukashenko

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said on his Telegram channel that he had spoken with Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko, after Kyiv had rejected talks in Belarus, accusing it of allowing Russian troops through its territory.

He provided no further details so far.

Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. read more

