1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Scholz, discussed more Russia sanctions
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia.
"We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!" he said in a tweet.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.