Ukraine's Zelenskiy says latest EU sanctions against Russia not enough
July 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday dismissed as inadequate a seventh round of European Union sanctions against Russia, which is currently being finalized.
"This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," he said in a late-night video address.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler
