Ukraine's Zelenskiy says latest EU sanctions against Russia not enough

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky pose for a picture before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 20, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

July 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday dismissed as inadequate a seventh round of European Union sanctions against Russia, which is currently being finalized.

"This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," he said in a late-night video address.

