Ukraine's Zelenskiy says money making some countries tolerant of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address to the delegates of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - The appeal of Russian money is making some countries tolerant of its aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday as he rejected calls to accept territorial concessions to appease Moscow.

"Today we hear that allegedly Russia should be given what it wants, supposedly it is necessary to agree that some peoples may be deprived of some of their foreign policy rights," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Latvian parliament.

"We must fight for the principle that nation(hood) is important," he said.

Writing by Conor Humphries

