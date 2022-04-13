Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia using phosphorous bombs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a news conference, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in an address to Estonia's parliament that Russia was using phosphorous bombs in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using terror tactics against civilians.

He did not provide evidence and Reuters has not been able to independently verify his claim.

Zelenskiy added that instruments needed to be found to pressure Russia to stop forcibly deporting Ukrainians and called for sanctions on Russia to continue, saying they were the only way to force Russia to agree to peace.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Hugh Lawson

