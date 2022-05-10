Ukraine's Zelenskiy says sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

May 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday the European Union's planned sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, was needed as the bloc's proposals still faced talks.

"Now the sixth package of sanctions will be adopted, and it is certainly a package that we need, and also energy sanctions are needed," Zelenskiy told Slovakia's parliament in a video address.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey

