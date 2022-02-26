Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Ukraine still in control of Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces walks near the site of night fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the capital Kyiv was still under Ukrainian control after Russia launched an invasion on Thursday.

"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," he said in a video message posted on his social media.

"We already have almost full support from EU countries for disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision. We have the courage to defend our homeland, to defend Europe," Zelenskiy added.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Catherine Evans

