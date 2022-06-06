Ukraine's Zelenskiy says UK's Johnson confirmed new defence aid package in phone call

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 5, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

June 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a new package of UK military aid to Ukraine in a call between the two leaders.

Zelesnkiy added that he and Johnson were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," referring to Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine which has left the latter unable to export much of its agricultural produce.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.