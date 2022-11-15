Ukraine's Zelenskiy says 'we will survive' after Russian missile strikes















KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukrainians they could face more Russian missile strikes on Tuesday after a wave of attacks, but said the country would survive.

"I know that the (missile) strikes turned off energy in many places ... We are working, we will restore everything, we will survive," he said in a video posted online.

