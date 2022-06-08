Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Sievierodonetsk defenders are inflicting big losses

Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army drive on a military vehicle, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region Ukraine June 2, 2022. Picture taken June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

June 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said defenders in the city of Sievierodonetsk were inflicting major losses on Russian troops during what he called a very fierce and very difficult battle.

"In many respects, the fate of the Donbas is being decided there," he said in an online address.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.