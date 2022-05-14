Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation in Donbas region remains very difficult

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

May 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said the situation in the Donbas region remained very difficult, adding that Russian forces were still trying to demonstrate some kind of victory.

"On the 80th day of a full-scale invasion this seems especially crazy, but they are not stopping their efforts," he said in a late night video address.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.