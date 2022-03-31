Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation in southern Ukraine and Donbas extremely difficult

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the members of Dutch parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 31, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

March 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said the situation in the south and the Donbas region remained extremely difficult and reiterated that Russia was building up forces near the besieged city of Mariupol.

"There will be battles ahead. We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want," he said in a late night video address.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski Editing by Chris Reese

