Ukraine's Zelenskiy to speak with IMF chief on Tuesday -sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program.

Ukrainian officials have said they are seeking an IMF program worth as much as $15 billion to $20 billion, although such a large amount is seen as unlikey to win IMF approval.

The IMF Executive Board, at an informal session on Monday, discussed a plan that could offer Ukraine $1.4 billion in emergency aid through the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.