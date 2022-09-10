1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to France's Macron about demilitarising nuclear plant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for it to be "demilitarized".
"Our position is the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexander Smith
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.