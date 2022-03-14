Ukraine's Zelenskiy submits bill extending martial law until late April

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to a chief of the National military medical clinical centre Major General Anatolii Kazmirchuk and a chief of Medical Forces Command Brigadier General Tetiana Ostashchenko, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the hospital's compound in Kyiv, Ukraine March 13, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament late on Monday that seeks to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 24, according to the president's website.

The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

