Ukraine's Zelenskiy to take part in next week's G20 summit - public broadcaster

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in a summit of the Group of 20 major economies next week, most likely attending virtually, his spokesperson told the Suspilne public broadcaster on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy had said last week he would not take part if President Vladimir Putin attended the Nov. 15-16 summit in Indonesia. Serhiy Nykyforov, the spokesperson, did not say whether Zelenskiy had changed his position.

Reporting by Max Hunder; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alex Richardson

