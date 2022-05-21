Ukraine's Zelenskiy talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy speaks during his nightly address, saying that the "Battle of Donbas" has begun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskiy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. Draghi had initiated the call, he said.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Nick Zieminski

