Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Dnipro, discusses supplies and air defence

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday and discussed supplies to the war front and air defences.

"We started the working day in Dnipro," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. He said he, top military commanders and senior government officials had discussed the situation on the battlefield, supplies of munitions to troops and how to strengthen air defences.

Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage

