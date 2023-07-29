Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits positions near Bakhmut

[1/4] Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of members of the Ukrainian Special Operation Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 29, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, July 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops near the eastern Bakhmut front line on Saturday.

Photos published by Zelenskiy on Twitter showed him meeting troops and looking at maps in a dimly lit, windowless concrete-walled room. He praised Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

"The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic," Zelenskiy wrote.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Angus MacSwan

