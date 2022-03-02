Ukraine's Zelenskiy waiting for positive signals on EU bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after talking on the phone with European Council President Charles Michel he was waiting for news on Kyiv's bid to join the European Union.

"We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Waiting for the positive signals about Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelenskiy said calling Michel, who chairs the EU national leaders, Ukraine's "trusted friend".

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet

