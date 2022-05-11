Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants to restore the country's territory

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said he wanted to restore the country's territory before an end of the war with Russia could be envisioned, adding he was still willing to dialogue with Moscow.

"Once we recoup all that is ours, we will finish this", Zelenskiy told students via videolink.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq

