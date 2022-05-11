1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants to restore the country's territory
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said he wanted to restore the country's territory before an end of the war with Russia could be envisioned, adding he was still willing to dialogue with Moscow.
"Once we recoup all that is ours, we will finish this", Zelenskiy told students via videolink.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.