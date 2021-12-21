Ukraine's Zelenskiy: we are ready to meet Russia in any format

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

KYIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kyiv is ready to meet Moscow in any format, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine was "ready to implement what we have agreed to do".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday in a phone call with France's Emmanuel Macron that the possibility of holding a new summit in the Normandy format would depend on the Kyiv authorities' concrete steps to implement the Minsk set of agreements.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams

