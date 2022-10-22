Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We can down most Russian missiles, will improve















Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

"The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

"Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ronald Popeski; editing by Diane Craft











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.