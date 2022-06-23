1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes EU move to grant candidacy status
June 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed the European Union's move to accept his nation as a candidate for membership, calling it "a unique and historic moment" in relations with the 27-nation bloc.
"Ukraine's future is in the EU," he tweeted.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter
