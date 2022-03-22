Ukraine's Zelenskiy will take part virtually in NATO summit -Interfax

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part virtually in a NATO summit on Thursday to discuss the war with Russia, but exact details are still being worked out, Interfax Ukraine cited Zelenskiy's press spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

The spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said that at a minimum, Zelenskiy would make a video address to the meeting and might take part in the full discussion, Interfax said.

