Ukrainian access to missile probe needs Polish, U.S. approval, says Polish president















Poland's President Andrzej Duda addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Both Poland and the United States would have to agree to Ukraine taking part in the investigation into a missile that landed in a village in southeastern Poland, the Polish president said on Wednesday.

"The proceedings are conducted by Polish and American experts and if anyone was to be allowed to take part in these proceedings it would need at least the agreement of both parties," Andrzej Duda told a news conference.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.