Ukrainian ambassador receives standing ovation from UK lawmakers

1 minute read
1/3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko ahead of Johnson attending Prime Minister's Questions in London, Britain March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's ambassador to Britain received a standing ovation from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday who applauded him as he watched proceedings from the public gallery.

"We generally do not allow applause in this chamber but on this occasion the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times," Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle told him.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

