Ukrainian armed forces heighten artillery fire in the south, Britain says

Smoke rises behind vessels on the Dnipro River during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro river around Kherson, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin. (https://bit.ly/3Q1XAhn)

Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries that Russia was using to supply a pocket of territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said earlier. read more

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.