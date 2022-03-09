Ukrainian city of Enerhodar says civilians can be evacuated on Wednesday

A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Wednesday a temporary ceasefire was in force, allowing the evacuation of civilians to start through a "humanitarian corridor".

Mayor Dmytro Orlov said humanitarian supplies would be allowed into the city, which has been under fire from Russian forces, and added: "On the way back, buses will pick up civilians who want to leave."

He said civilians would be able to go to the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

