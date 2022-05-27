Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, governor says

Smoke rises above a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika of pro-Russian troops, which fired a leaflet shell in the direction of Sievierodonetsk to disperse information materials from combat positions in the Luhansk region, Ukraine May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are engaged in a "fierce defence" of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, the Luhansk region's governor said on Friday, citing the head of the city's administration.

Shelling, which is "very strong", has damaged 90% of the housing in the city, Serhiy Gaidai added, also citing Oleksandr Stryuk.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.