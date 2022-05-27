Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, governor says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are engaged in a "fierce defence" of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, the Luhansk region's governor said on Friday, citing the head of the city's administration.
Shelling, which is "very strong", has damaged 90% of the housing in the city, Serhiy Gaidai added, also citing Oleksandr Stryuk.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.