Ukrainian court rejects request to arrest ex-president Poroshenko in treason case
KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian judge rejected a prosecutor's request to arrest ex-president Petro Poroshenko in a treason case, in a televised hearing on Wednesday.
Judge Oleksiy Sokolov said Poroshenko should instead appear before prosecutors and investigators when requested to do so.
Poroshenko is being investigated for treason in a case that he says was cooked up by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
