Ukrainian court seizes assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman - prosecutor general

Russian businessman, co-founder of Alfa-Group Mikhail Fridman attends a conference of the Israeli Keren Hayesod foundation in Moscow, Russia, September 17, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court has seized assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman worth 12.4 billion hryvnia ($420 million), Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Monday.

She wrote on Facebook that the assets were securities in Cypriot companies that were held in Ukraine. Fridman has been sanctioned by the European Union as part of the EU's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.