Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian
KYIV, May 23 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a car. read more
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
