Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, sits inside a cage during a court hearing, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KYIV, May 23 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a car. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.