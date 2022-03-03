1 minute read
Ukrainian delegation arrived for talks with Russia in Belarus - TASS
MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian delegation of negotiators has arrived by helicopter for talks with the Russian side in Belarus, Russian state news agency TASS said on Thursday, citing its reporter on the ground.
Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams
