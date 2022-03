Ukrainian diplomats in Moscow moved to Latvia

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Latvian Embassy in London, Britain, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

VILNIUS, March 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian diplomats formerly based in Moscow arrived in Latvia on Wednesday evening, Latvia's foreign minister said.

"Latvia welcomes Ukrainian diplomats who left Moscow and crossed Latvian-Russian border last night," minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Thursday.

Latvia said on Saturday it would give refuge to the diplomats after receiving their plea for help.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.