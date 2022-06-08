Ukrainian envoy says Black Sea export agreement only possible with Kyiv's involvement

Seeds are seen in a grain silos destroyed after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Wednesday that no agreement to secure its grain exports via the Black Sea was possible without Kyiv's involvement and accused Russia of putting forward unrealistic proposals such as checking vessels.

The ambassador, Vasyl Bodnar, told an online briefing it was important for Kyiv for Turkey to continue mediating on the matter and for it to keep talking to both Kyiv and Moscow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.