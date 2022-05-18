Ukrainian fighters surrendered at Azovstal sent to hospital in Novoazovsk -Russian ministry

Buses carrying service members of Ukrainian forces who have surrendered after weeks holed up at Azovstal steel works drive away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol were taken to a hospital at Novoazovsk in the breakaway Donetsk republic, the Russian defence ministry said on a video on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian fighters who barricaded themselves into tunnels on the site have so far given themselves up to Russian and pro-Russian forces since Monday. read more

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the video. Ukrainian officials have halted all public discussion of the fate of fighters who had made their last stand at Azovstal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.