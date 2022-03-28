Ukrainian forces retake town south of Sumy from Russia, U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The United States assesses that Ukrainian forces have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, from Russian forces, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

"The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.